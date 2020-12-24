Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) Shares Gap Up to $178.75

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.75, but opened at $186.00. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L) shares last traded at $181.00, with a volume of 105,991 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.52. The firm has a market cap of £171.39 million and a PE ratio of -1,825.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

