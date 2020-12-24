Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.53

Shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.53 and traded as low as $62.00. Eckoh plc (ECK.L) shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 153,135 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £157.30 million and a P/E ratio of 51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.61.

In related news, insider Christopher Humphrey bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) Company Profile (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

