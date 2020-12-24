Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.38

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and traded as high as $25.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 207,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

