Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.38

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and traded as high as $25.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 207,500 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETO)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
