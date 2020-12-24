easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,423. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

