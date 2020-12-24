Dynamite Market Capitalization Reaches $56,995.17 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $56,995.17 and $59,064.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050236 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002469 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004592 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,015 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

