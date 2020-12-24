Dusk Network Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $672,552.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00325026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

