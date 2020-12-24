Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. 1,104,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average session volume of 155,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 393,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

