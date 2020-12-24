Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. 1,104,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average session volume of 155,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
