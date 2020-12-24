Donald Gayhardt Sells 15,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23.

On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $126,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $130,650.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 355,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $564.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

