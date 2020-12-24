Donald Gayhardt Sells 15,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23.
- On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $126,750.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $130,650.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 355,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $564.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.