Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

D has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.61.

NYSE D opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,702.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

