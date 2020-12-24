Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

DNHBY traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,352. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Dnb Asa had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

