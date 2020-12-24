DMarket (DMT) One Day Volume Hits $984,079.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $984,079.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00048921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00337974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

