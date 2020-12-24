Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.05

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 13455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

