Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Stephens

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 464,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

