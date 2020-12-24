Diamond Price Up 8.8% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Diamond has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $2,481.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00005986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00115890 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,556,757 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.