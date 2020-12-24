Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $190.00. The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.66. 6,399,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,047,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 734,765 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 144,320 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

