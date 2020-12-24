DeVault (DVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $175,312.43

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 108.3% higher against the US dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $175,312.43 and $166.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

