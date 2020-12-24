Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.19 ($20.22).

Get Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) alerts:

ETR:DEQ opened at €18.20 ($21.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €26.66 ($31.36).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.