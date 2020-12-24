Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Aroundtown from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.