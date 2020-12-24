Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.88

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

