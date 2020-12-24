DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $318,006.48 and $1,143.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00335063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.