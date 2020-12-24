Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

