Davies of Abersoch Acquires 2,228 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, with a total value of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Davies of Abersoch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Davies of Abersoch bought 3,130 shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, with a total value of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,732 ($22.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,601.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,376.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s payout ratio is 97.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.