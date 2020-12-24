Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $413,025.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $187,818.75.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $374,962.50.

On Friday, October 9th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50.

Datadog stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. 1,578,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,608. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3,580.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

