Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of DAR opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

