Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE:DRI opened at $119.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $37,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,591,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 477,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 311,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

