Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Argus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by Argus from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE:DRI opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $125.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

