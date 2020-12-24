DAOstack (GEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $201,715.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $201,715.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,048.36 or 0.99610625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

