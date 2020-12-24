Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $686.46

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $686.46 and traded as high as $758.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $758.00, with a volume of 81,851 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 718.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 686.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Insiders purchased 63 shares of company stock worth $45,494 in the last 90 days.

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

