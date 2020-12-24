DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $4,789.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

