DAD Chain (DAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00318125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

