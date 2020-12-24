DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWBC. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of EWBC opened at $50.96 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

