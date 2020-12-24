DA Davidson Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FFWM. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

FFWM opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $20.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 450,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 63,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

