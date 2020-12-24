DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.83.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.