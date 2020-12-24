CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 8.3% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.94. 738,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 807,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

