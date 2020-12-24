CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Up 5.1%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.51. 200,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 560,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $593.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,851. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

