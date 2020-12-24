Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 207,061 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,061 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 43.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $28.75 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

