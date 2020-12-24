Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,686 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 723.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 65.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $273.37 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $282.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

