Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLI. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

MLI stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

