Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 296.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 55.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,505.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of BKE opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.