Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,565 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $20,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after acquiring an additional 630,329 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $18,897,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,733,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,115 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

