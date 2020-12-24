Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,563. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 50.87 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 145.29 ($1.90). The company has a market capitalization of £85.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.19.
Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) Company Profile
