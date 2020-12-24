Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:CRS)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,563. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 50.87 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 145.29 ($1.90). The company has a market capitalization of £85.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.19.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

