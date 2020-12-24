Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Hits $0.45

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and $27,490.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00325389 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

