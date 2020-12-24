Cryptocean Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,808.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $4,808.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00328747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,025 coins and its circulating supply is 8,198,927 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.