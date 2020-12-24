Crown (CRW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $115,843.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $115,843.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,190.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.47 or 0.01205086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00272516 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001936 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004950 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,201,017 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

