CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.35.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.62 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $227.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $2,819,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962,431 shares of company stock worth $148,985,652. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.