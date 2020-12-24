Critical Survey: Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Capital $38.98 million 5.64 $10.32 million N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Capital 25.17% 9.31% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eastern Bankshares and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than First Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital beats Eastern Bankshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans. Its personal banking products and services also include debit and credit cards; mortgage and personal loans; personal and cash reserve lines of credit; auto and student loans; retirement planning products and services; and online learning services in the areas of finance. The company's business banking products and services also include preferred term loans, small business administration loans, lines of credit, cash reserves, cash management, merchant services, escrow express service, correspondent and government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts services, products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare, and business telephone banking. In addition, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary and retirement products and services; and treasury management, electronic banking, interest rate protection, and foreign exchange products and services. Further, the company acts as an independent insurance agent and offers commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance products to individual and commercial clients. It operates through 89 banking offices located in eastern Massachusetts and southern and coastal New Hampshire. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was formerly known as Eastern Bank Corporation. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

