Critical Comparison: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) & Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Malaga Financial and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 3 0 2.60

Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Malaga Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Malaga Financial and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A N/A $15.39 million N/A N/A Independent Bank $196.66 million 2.07 $46.44 million $2.00 9.31

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Malaga Financial and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank 24.64% 15.01% 1.38%

Dividends

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Independent Bank pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Malaga Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and demand deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, personal, and income property loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, it provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated five offices in Palos Verdes Estates, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and San Pedro, California. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 66 branches, two drive-thru facility, and nine loan production offices in Michigan; and three loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

