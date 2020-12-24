Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Shares Gap Down to $0.59

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.55. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 45,210 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$83.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

