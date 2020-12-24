Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 8.7%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 3,262,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,418,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469,730 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,255,116 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 911,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

