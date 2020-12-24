Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder Iv Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,418,037 shares of company stock worth $11,344,296.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.